Waco firefighters remembered the September 11 tragedy in New York City with moments of silence Friday morning.

All stations pulled their engines outside and with a general alarm and an announcement over dispatch radios, observed moments of silence.

The first was at 7:46 a.m. Central time commemorating when the first tower was struck.

The second was scheduled for 8:59 a.m. Central Time for when the first tower fell.

A third was scheduled for 9:28 a.m. Central Time for when the second tower fell.