Waco firefighters rescue man trapped under forklift

Waco firefighters had to partially disassemble a forklift to rescue the operator who was trapped when it overturned Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a location near Bering Avenue and Mann Street in east Waco at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a forklift falling on top of someone.

When rescuers arrived they found the man pinned under the device, seriously injured.

Ambulance personnel were providing care for the victim while firefighters began the lengthy process of getting him free.

The written report on the incident credits a mechanic on scene who advised them on the best way to remove the assembly that was holding the victim down.

The report indicated they worked 22 minutes to get him free.

Two firefighters rode in the ambulance as the victim was transported to assist with patient care.

The condition of the victim was not available as of late Tuesday morning.