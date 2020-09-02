Waco firefighters rescue motorist from high water in East Waco

Waco Fire Department rescue personnel pulled one person from a flooded vehicle on East Waco Drive during the height of the overnight heavy rains.

The call came in of a possible drowning at 12:12 a.m. with the victim being found in a car with water up to the doors at East Waco Drive and Lottie Street.

Using life jackets and rope, personnel of Waco Fire Department Engine 6 made their way to the vehicle, provided a flotation device to the driver and were able to get the driver to a dry area on Waco Drive.

The driver was not seriously hurt and refused medical treatment.

