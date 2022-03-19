WACO— Pamela Degrate and community members put on a block party today to advocate for gun violence prevention.

Degrate’s grandson was shot and killed in January. Now, she is using the experience to make change.

“Black, white, green or purple… if we communicate, and if we love each other like God loved us, then we can get through anything together,” Degrate said. “And we won’t have all the kids getting killed on the streets day after day.”

The purpose of the block party was to bring the community together and teach them how to communicate with one another rather than turning to violence.

Degrate was joined by many others who lost their children to gun violence.

“There’s no reason for us to hate each other,” Degrate said. “You know, there’s nothing so bad that a person can do to you for you to take a gun and take their life.”

She says they had to make a new banner because the original one did not fit all the victims.

“Look at those faces,” Degrate said. “Those are people that should be here, and they’re not.”

She is turning a hard situation into an opportunity for change. That is something Waco Chief of Police Sheryl Victorian says is admirable.

“It just shows that they’re taking this seriously,” Chief Victorian said. “We want to take our communities back. We want to come up with ways that we can get along.”

Degrate says the key is to communicate and talk through issues rather than turning to weapons.

“We need to handle our issues in a way that people will survive and that we don’t have loss of life and in our communities,” Chief Victorian said. “And families are not losing young men and young women.”

The community played games together that Degrate strategically chose.

“I picked games that will make us work together as a team,” Degrate said. “I feel like if we come together as a team, no matter if I’m your sister, your brother, your cousin or your friend, and we work together for our common goal, we can achieve it.”

Degrate’s goal is to build a community outreach center in her grandson’s memory.