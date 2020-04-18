LIVE NOW /
Waco H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas – An H-E-B employee at the Wooded Acres store in Waco has tested positive for COVID-19.

H-E-B tells FOX44 they found this out on Thursday. The employee, whose name has not been released, was last in the store Monday.

All employees of the Wooded Acres location have been notified, and the location has been sanitized several times. Carts are also being sanitized before and after every use.

H-E-B says from this point on, all employees in the location must wear masks. They even implemented a bright vest to make employees more noticeable.

The company says this is its first case in Waco. Any employees who come in close contact have to self-quarantine.

If customers want to check, they can Google the store and get linked to the H-E-B Newsroom to know there was a positive case.

