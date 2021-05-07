Waco Habitat for Humanity hosting Bankers’ Build House Framing Day

WACO, Texas – Volunteers from local banks will join homeowner Selene Zuniga to raise the walls of her new home. 

Eleven local banks, along with the Cooper Foundation, provided donations totaling over $100,000 to build the home, which is being built in honor of Mark Boyd. Boyd is a local banker, community volunteer, and former Waco Habitat board member and president who passed away in 2017. 

The framing will take place this Saturday from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at 1204 Payne Street in Waco.

Banks participating:

Alliance Bank Central TexasCommunity Bank & TrustIndependent Financial
American BankExtraco BanksPointWest Bank
BancorpSouthFidelity Bank of TexasTFNB Your Bank for Life
Central National BankFirst National Bank of Central Texas

For more information, you can visit www.wacohabitat.org or Habitat’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wacohabitat.

