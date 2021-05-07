Waco Habitat for Humanity hosting Bankers’ Build House Framing Day

WACO, Texas – Volunteers from local banks will join homeowner Selene Zuniga to raise the walls of her new home.
Eleven local banks, along with the Cooper Foundation, provided donations totaling over $100,000 to build the home, which is being built in honor of Mark Boyd. Boyd is a local banker, community volunteer, and former Waco Habitat board member and president who passed away in 2017.
The framing will take place this Saturday from 8:30 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at 1204 Payne Street in Waco.
Banks participating:
|Alliance Bank Central Texas
|Community Bank & Trust
|Independent Financial
|American Bank
|Extraco Banks
|PointWest Bank
|BancorpSouth
|Fidelity Bank of Texas
|TFNB Your Bank for Life
|Central National Bank
|First National Bank of Central Texas
For more information, you can visit www.wacohabitat.org or Habitat’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wacohabitat.