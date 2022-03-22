WACO, Texas – Waco Habitat for Humanity, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Of this, Waco Habitat for Humanity received $1 million to help further its vision.

Housing costs have risen in Waco over the past few years. The wages of the low-income families Habitat serves have not kept up with these costs. Waco Habitat’s partnership housing program allows low-income families to purchase homes at costs through a zero-interest mortgage, and is unique in its ability to make homeownership possible for these families.

Habitat International will use its $25 million portion of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing. The donation will allow Habitat to advocate for policy proposals and legislation which enables millions of people access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign.