ELM MOTT, Texas – A Central Texas landmark is closing it’s doors for good – unless someone is open to continuing on the tradition.

The owners tout Waco Haunted Houses as one of the best known haunted houses in America – but the owners took to Facebook this week to let people know they are selling the property. Due to age and health, they are putting the haunt up for sale.

But if you are interested in purchasing the property, you can call 254-826-7473.