WACO, Texas / WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has announced several entities across Texas have been awarded the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Cluster grants -including one place in Waco.
The grants total $19,130,464, and will deliver comprehensive health care services to the economic and medically vulnerable – as well as the geographically isolated populations.
“Health centers have a proven record of delivering high quality and cost effective care, and through their unique community-based model, they provide access for underserved Texans who may not have other health care options,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments will have for millions of Texans and health care providers.”
|Recipient
|Texas Locations
|Award Amount
Pasadena Health Center, Inc.
Pasadena
$1,176,030
Legacy Community Health Services, Inc.
|Houston, Beaumont, Baytown, Deer Park, and Stafford
|$ 5,184,383
|Frontera Healthcare Network
|Mason, Fredericksburg, Brady, Junction, and Menard
|$ 1,786,814
|Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc.
|Alvin
|$1,540,250
|Presidio County Health Services, Inc.
|Marfa
|$1,734,830
|Community Health Centers Of South Central Texas, Inc.
|Bastrop, Elgin, Lockhart, Luling, Gonzales, Seguin, and Victoria
|$2,542,686
|Heart of Texas Community Health Center, Inc.
|Waco
|$2,855,993
|Health Services of North Texas, Inc.
|Denton, Plano, and Wylie
|$1,217,404
|Houston Community Health Centers, Inc.
|Houston
|$1,092,074
|TOTAL
|$19,130,464
|Recipient
|Project Description
|Award Amount
The Heart of Texas Community Health Center, known locally as the “Waco Family Health Center”, has been providing primary healthcare services to the vulnerable of McLennan County since 1970. It became a Section 330(e) community health center in 1999. Its Health Care for the Homeless site, Meyer Center Community Clinic, opened in 2017.
The center is located at 1600 Providence Drive.