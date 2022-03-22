WACO, Texas / WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has announced several entities across Texas have been awarded the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Cluster grants -including one place in Waco.

The grants total $19,130,464, and will deliver comprehensive health care services to the economic and medically vulnerable – as well as the geographically isolated populations.

“Health centers have a proven record of delivering high quality and cost effective care, and through their unique community-based model, they provide access for underserved Texans who may not have other health care options,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments will have for millions of Texans and health care providers.”

Recipient Texas Locations Award Amount

Pasadena Health Center, Inc.

Pasadena

$1,176,030

Legacy Community Health Services, Inc. Houston, Beaumont, Baytown, Deer Park, and Stafford $ 5,184,383 Frontera Healthcare Network Mason, Fredericksburg, Brady, Junction, and Menard $ 1,786,814 Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc. Alvin $1,540,250 Presidio County Health Services, Inc. Marfa $1,734,830 Community Health Centers Of South Central Texas, Inc. Bastrop, Elgin, Lockhart, Luling, Gonzales, Seguin, and Victoria $2,542,686 Heart of Texas Community Health Center, Inc. Waco $2,855,993 Health Services of North Texas, Inc. Denton, Plano, and Wylie $1,217,404 Houston Community Health Centers, Inc. Houston $1,092,074 TOTAL $19,130,464 Recipient Project Description Award Amount

The Heart of Texas Community Health Center, known locally as the “Waco Family Health Center”, has been providing primary healthcare services to the vulnerable of McLennan County since 1970. It became a Section 330(e) community health center in 1999. Its Health Care for the Homeless site, Meyer Center Community Clinic, opened in 2017.

The center is located at 1600 Providence Drive.