WACO, Texas / WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has announced several entities across Texas have been awarded the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Cluster grants -including one place in Waco.

The grants total $19,130,464, and will deliver comprehensive health care services to the economic and medically vulnerable – as well as the geographically isolated populations.

“Health centers have a proven record of delivering high quality and cost effective care, and through their unique community-based model, they provide access for underserved Texans who may not have other health care options,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments will have for millions of Texans and health care providers.”

RecipientTexas LocationsAward Amount

Pasadena Health Center, Inc.
Pasadena
$1,176,030

Legacy Community Health Services, Inc.		Houston, Beaumont, Baytown, Deer Park, and Stafford $ 5,184,383
Frontera Healthcare NetworkMason, Fredericksburg, Brady, Junction, and Menard$ 1,786,814
Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center, Inc.Alvin$1,540,250
Presidio County Health Services, Inc.Marfa$1,734,830
Community Health Centers Of South Central Texas, Inc.Bastrop, Elgin, Lockhart, Luling, Gonzales, Seguin, and Victoria $2,542,686
Heart of Texas Community Health Center, Inc.Waco$2,855,993
Health Services of North Texas, Inc.Denton, Plano, and Wylie$1,217,404
Houston Community Health Centers, Inc.Houston$1,092,074
   
TOTAL$19,130,464
RecipientProject DescriptionAward Amount

The Heart of Texas Community Health Center, known locally as the “Waco Family Health Center”, has been providing primary healthcare services to the vulnerable of McLennan County since 1970. It became a Section 330(e) community health center in 1999. Its Health Care for the Homeless site, Meyer Center Community Clinic, opened in 2017.

The center is located at 1600 Providence Drive.