Waco Heart Walk returns this weekend

WACO, Texas – The American Heart Association is inviting those living in and around the Waco area back to the Waco Heart Walk!

People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate. The event is designed to rally millions to live healthier lives, to inspire lasting lifestyle changes and to unify people around the idea that making a small change today can create a difference for generations to come.

The event will take place this Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, located at 2601 N University Parks Drive. Check-in time is 5:00 p.m., and the walk starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Waco Heart Walk is presented by Ascension Providence Hospital. For more information, you can visit WacoHeartWalk.org.