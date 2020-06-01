Waco High School Salutatorian Speech

Paris Hookham is the Salutatorianof Waco High School’s Class of 2020.

In the speech she delivered for the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30th, Hookham told her fellow graduates about her first time skydiving at the age of 18.

Hookham said she felt excited for weeks before the big day, but that all changed once she got up in the air.

“Up until that point, I’d suppressed my fear with confidence. But at that moment, looking down at the tiny landscape. My confidence was failing me. My palms were sweaty. My hands were shaking.

And there was only one way down – with a parachute,” Hookham told her classmates, “I closed my eyes, counted to three, and immediately forgot my fears. On my 18th birthday, I realized that there are some moments in life that you just have to count to three and jump right into.”

FOX44 News will post the speeches of valedictorians and salutatorians from Central Texas classes of 2020 throughout the month of June.

You can also see pictures of graduating seniors and post a picture of your graduate on our Class of 2020 page.