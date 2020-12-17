Waco High School to close beginning Friday

WACO, Texas – Waco High School Principal James Stewart sent the following message to families and employees on Thursday:

“Yesterday and today, two more people at our campus have reported testing positive for COVID-19. At this time, we are expecting at least 36 teachers to be out tomorrow, and most of those teachers are quarantining after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

“For this reason, all Waco High students will be learning remotely tomorrow (Friday, Dec. 18). Our campus will reopen for in-person instruction after winter break on Jan. 5, 2021.

“Students, who also attend the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy (GWAHCA) or the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy (GWAMA), can continue to attend those classes in person but will need to arrange their own transportation to and from GWAHCA and GWAMA. Students without transportation to GWAHCA and GWAMA should attend those classes remotely.

“All of our in-person students have a device that they take home with them each day. If there are any in-person students without internet access at home that do not already have a mobile hotspot, they can check one out by contacting the campus. If you need technical assistance with a student device or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required.

“Thank you, once again, for helping to make these transitions to remote learning as smooth as possible for our students. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”

Source: Waco Independent School District