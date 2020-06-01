Waco High School Valedictorian Speech

Sophia Swenke is the Valedictorian of Waco High School’s Class of 2020.

In the speech she delivered for the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30th, Swenke highlighted the chaos that surrounded the last few months of the school year.

Swenke reminded her fellow graduates that past classes also went through challenging times, and came out of them with something important.

“The greatest instances of human compassion generosity and ingenuity, are born in the face of adversity,” Swenke said, “and just as has happened, time and time again in our past, we witnessed it happening again today. Alongside the hardships being experienced all around the world. We see the best and brightest of humanity coming out to shine.”

FOX44 News will post the speeches of valedictorians and salutatorians from Central Texas classes of 2020 throughout the month of June.

