Waco Hippodrome limiting operations

WACO, Texas – The Waco Hippodrome will be limiting operations, as of Monday.

The Waco Hippodrome, Inc. is located at 724 Austin Avenue in downtown Waco. They have announced the closure of The Raleigh Diner, The Hightop Bar and the suspension of dine-in movie services and ticketed movie services.

The Waco Hippodrome, Inc. will retain the historic theatre, making the venue available for rental. Future operations will be managed by Turner Behringer Property Management.

The recently-added smaller theatres facing South 8th Street will become available real estate suitable for a variety of purposes. The event space will remain available, but the company is focusing on its core competency of development.

“Bringing the historic Hippodrome back to life was a labor of love for us, and she’s in good shape today,” says co-owner Shane Turner. “The enhancements to the property, the addition of the dining facilities, and expansion along 8th Street will afford a tremendous opportunity for someone with the passion and drive to make their own mark in downtown Waco.”

For those who have events planned with the Hippodrome, The Raleigh Diner, or the Hightop Bar, a representative from The Waco Hippodrome will be reviewing contracts and be in touch soon.

“We’re working out details now on how to best meet the needs of our customers. This is still a premier venue for events and we want people to continue to think of the Hippodrome as a valuable community resource,” Turner says.

The Turners will continue to offer the venue for event rentals, special events and concerts. All currently booked and ticketed concerts or events will continue as scheduled.

Questions can be directed to Wil Campos at The Waco Hippodrome, Inc. via email at wil@wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Source: Waco Hippodrome