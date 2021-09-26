Waco Hispanic Museum hosts Latin American Heritage parade

The Waco Hispanic Museum hosted a Latin-American parade today in honor of Hispanic Heritage month.

Museum chairman Louis Garcia said having a parade like this is important because it gives a chance for Hispanics to showcase what they like.

“Just seeing the people, how satisfied and how happy they are and how glad that they are that we have a parade,” Garcia said.

Montserrat Serrano is a part of the Heart of Texas Young Marines, and she volunteered at the parade. She said it is important to celebrate different cultures.

“Get to know each culture cause everyone is different, and everyone has their different way of doing things,” Serrano said.

Jeremy Davis is the founder and executive director of Mentor Waco, and he said the reason why he participated is to celebrate the diversity in Waco.

“We just have a diverse group of kids, and I want to make sure we’re celebrating everyone’s culture,” Davis said. “So that’s why it was important for me to participate today.”