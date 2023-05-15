WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Around 3:25 a.m. this morning, a loud disturbance woke the neighbors of those in a Waco community up.

Begging the question, “What exactly happened here?”

On the 3100 Block of Cole Avenue, the Waco Police Department responded to reports of a car crashing into the side of a rented house.

The people in the car fled the scene before first-responders arrived.

FOX 44 News spoke with some of the neighbors in the community and they shared with me some of the things they witnessed.

One says they saw a grey or silver Altima in the side of the home and another witness saw three people running up the street away from the scene.

Now, carpenter Koda Fisher is repairing the home.

“With anything like this, it’s going to have to be a process, you know? There’s only going to be so much that we can do, like, right now. We’re going to go ahead and frame the wall, but we’re not going to worry about doing any of the floor repair at this point” says Fisher.

He continues, “Until then, we’ll just frame this wall out and be able to put some covering and dry everything in that way be able to keep weather moisture out.”

The home sustained damage to the exterior, affecting mainly the floor and the walls.

Fisher also shared the tenant in the home at the time was pinned against the wall by the car, creating a major hole in the wall with his head.

The individual went to the hospital with minor injuries.

For anyone who might have additional information, you can contact the Waco PD anonymously.