Waco home on Joey Drive destroyed by fire

An early Friday morning fire has left a Waco home a total loss and resulted ten people being displaced.

Units were called out to the fire at 2200 Joey Drive at 2:59 a.m. with the first units arriving reporting heavy flames visible with one unit reporting the gas meter on fire and flames going up through the roof.

An aerial truck was used to assist ground units in knocking down the fire with others protecting nearby property.

All of the occupants got out safely with the Red Cross providing assistance.

The written fire report estimated losses at $180,000.

Cause of the fire was not immediately determined and it was still under investigation later Friday.