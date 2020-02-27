Waco home sales, median price, up

This Oct. 17, 2019, photo shows a home for sale sign in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C. On Thursday, Dec. 19, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in November.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Texas Realtors report Waco area home sales increased 7.9% in 2019 to 3,143 single-family home sales, while median price increased 5.6% to $189,000 during the same time frame.

Statewide, Texas home sales volume and home prices broke records for the fifth straight year in 2019. Home sales increased 4% to 357,238 home sales, while median price increased 3.2% from the year prior to $240,000.

“There is no doubt that the Texas housing market continues to shine, as detailed in this report boasting sustained demand and price appreciation,” said Cindi Bulla, 2020 chairman of Texas Realtors.

“However, two of every three homes being sold are now more than $200,000, which puts homeownership out of reach for many Texans. This continued challenge is a top priority of Texas Realtors, as affordability needs to be addressed before it becomes a crisis.”

Jim Gaines, Ph.D., chief economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, said, “2019 was another record-breaking year in Texas real estate. We saw the rates of increase for median price and sales volume normalize. The national housing market is predicted to be one of the strongest parts of the economy this year, and in Texas we’re expecting another record-breaking year as home construction picks up and interest rates remain low.”

Homes spent an average of 59 days on the market, one day more than 2018. Active listings statewide increased 5.8% from 2018 to 2019.