WACO,Texas- The City of Waco is hosting a Tire scrap event where residents can dispose of their old tires.

Waco residents can bring their tires to 501 Schroeder Drive where they will be loaded into a truck to be properly disposed of.

The city says that scrap tires can be an eyesore and often are home to pests, such as mosquitoes and rodents. Disposing of scrap tires with the City Of Waco also provides an environmentally friendly alternative to burning tires.