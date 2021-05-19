Waco I.T. Department receives first wrapped electric vehicle

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco’s Fleet Department has delivered the first wrapped electric vehicle for use to the Information Technology (I.T.) Department.

This is the first newly-wrapped 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicle the City will put into service. These vehicles represent an initiative by the City of Waco to continue finding innovative ways to conserve energy in future projects and daily operations.

Each vehicle is fully electric, may be charged overnight and can go approximately 250 miles on one charge. The Bolts entering the City fleet are replacing older, gas-powered vehicles.

Counting this vehicle, the City currently has four fully-electric vehicles. Two are in service with the Fleet and Code Enforcement Departments and will be wrapped at a later date, and another is being prepared for the Park Rangers.

Source: City of Waco