Waco investigating Data Security incident

The City of Waco says it recently uncovered a possible security problem with the Water Department’s online payment portal, Click2Gov.

According to the city, the third-party vendor that manages and operates the site discovered that changes in its application code made it possible for unauthorized copying of payment card information.

Third-party forensic investigators found that payment information entered into the Click2Gov site between August 30th and October 19th of 2019 could have been copied by a malicious code inserted into the site.

The City of Waco says it is sending out letters this week to people who made payments during that time. City leaders also recommend all Waco residents monitor their financial statements for any suspicious charges.

Waco has also set up a phone line if you have questions. It is 1-833-947-1419, and you can call from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.