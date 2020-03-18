Waco ISD adds more sites and mobile food vans to free meal service

WACO, Texas – Waco ISD will be expanding its free curbside meal service with additional pickup sites and a mobile lunch unit.

The district’s child nutrition staff with assistance from community partners began offering “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches at a dozen locations on Monday.

In addition, two other locations are changing. Students who previously picked up meals at the Doris Miller Family YMCA will now be able to pick up meals across the street at J.H. Hines Elementary, and the meal location that was at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center is being moved to the Dewey Park Recreation Center.

The complete list of locations where breakfasts can be picked up from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and where lunches can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday is now as follows:

· Alta Vista Elementary (3637 Alta Vista Dr.),

· Calvary Baptist Church (1001 N. 18th A St.),

· Dewey Park Recreation Center (925 N. 9th St.),

· Estella Maxey Place (1809 J.J. Flewellen),

· Highland Baptist Church (3014 Maple Ave.),

· J.H. Hines Elementary (301 Garrison St.),

· Kate Ross Housing Authority (937 S. 11th St.),

· Kendrick Elementary (1801 Kendrick Ln.),

· Lake Shore Baptist Church (5801 Bishop Dr.),

· Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Old Robinson Rd.),

· Park Lake Drive Baptist Church (3701 N. 27th St.),

· South Terrace Community Center (2615 S. 12th St.),

· St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th St.), and

· Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.).

The district’s child nutrition services departments will also begin operating vans to distribute pre-packaged lunches at the following locations and times Monday-Friday:

· Trendwood Apartments (1700 Dallas Cir.) from 11 to 11:30 a.m.,

· Crestview Park (4615 Sanger Ave.) from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.,

· Parkdale Elementary (6400 Edmond Ave.) from 12:15 to 12:40 p.m.,

· The Waco Apartments (2724 N. Robinson Dr.) from 12:20 to 12:45 p.m.,

· The Circle @ 1800 Apartments (1800 Primrose Dr.) from 1 to 1:10 p.m., and

· The Cove on 21st Apartments (2425 S. 21st St.) from 1:15 to 1:25 p.m.