Waco ISD closing Waco & University High because of COVID-19

Waco ISD announced Thursday that Waco High, University High, the Greater Waco Advanced Care Academy, and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy will be closed Friday, Oct. 9th through Oct. 16th because of COVID-19.

All students will be learning remotely during that time. Those campuses will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, October 19.

Friday Night’s football games involving Waco High and University High have been canceled. No word yet if they will be rescheduled.

Brazos High will remain open throughout that time for students there whose families have selected in-person instruction.

Waco ISD Superintenent Dr. Susan Kincannon says the number of COVID-19 cases has increased at the high schools, and that has meant several teachers and employees have had to quarantine for 14 days.

WISD says 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year. 14 of those cases were reported in just the last week.

Dr. Kincannon says most of the cases are unrelated and very few involve people who were in close contact with someone else at their campus who tested positive.

“While most of our educators are able to teach remotely while quarantining, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space,” Dr. Kincannon said in a press release. “Transitioning to fully remote instruction through next week should provide an opportunity for a reset and allow these campuses to reopen on October 19 with most employees back on campus.”

Students at the closing schools will receive a Chromebook or laptop to take home before leaving school today.

Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with either, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 254-284-1072.

Dr. Kincannon is urging all high school students and employees to get a COVID-19 test. There will be free testing available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (October 12-15) at the Waco ISD Stadium. You can find more information about the free testing at wacoisd.org/covidtesting.