Waco ISD continuing free student meals program for 2021–2022 school year

WACO, Texas – Waco Independent School District students will be able to receive free breakfasts and lunches for the 2021–2022 school year.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued guidance allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no cost. The USDA established a waiver to allow the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option to extend through the 2021–2022 school year.

As such, Waco ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students – and without the need for families to complete any forms.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at all campuses with cold and hot offerings, and will include a variety of fresh fruit and vegetable choices – as well as a selection of non-fat or low-fat milk.

Waco ISD’s Child Nutrition Team remains committed to the highest level of sanitation, food and physical safety, and service. Cafeteria staff are trained in safety protocols and will wash their hands – as well as disinfect work and service areas, frequently.

