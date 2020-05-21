Waco ISD Education Foundation SurPRIZE Patrol awards $125,373 in grant funding

WACO, Texas – The Waco ISD Education Foundation and its SurPRIZE Patrol virtually visited 11 Waco ISD campuses Thursday to surprise 31 teachers with the news their grant applications were approved for funding for the 2020-2021 school year.
This year, the foundation is awarding $125,373 back to the district – bringing the total funded to more than $1.8 million over the past decade and a half. The group normally makes surprise visits to teachers’ classrooms with balloons and festivities – but with schools closed, the announcements transitioned to a virtual announcement and celebration.
District teachers and staff had the opportunity to apply for funding through the foundation’s Innovative Grants program beginning this past fall. This program annually awards approximately $100,000 in grant funding in the four focus areas of early childhood development, enhanced programming for advanced students, extended education for staff, and emphasis on student performance.
This year’s grant projects span a wide array of topics and areas from health sciences, coding and special effects makeup to gardening, performing and visual arts and engaged learning for special populations.
Taylor Bledsoe, chairman of the Waco ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors and vice president of Sturdisteel, participated in the virtual surprise announcements, including one for a grant to Lake Air Montessori Magnet School named in Sturdisteel’s honor.
Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD’s superintendent, also participated in the virtual announcements. As Named Grant Sponsors, a grant at Hillcrest Professional Development School was named in honor of Kincannon and her husband, Keith.
In addition to district staff, foundation board members and committee members, the SurPRIZE Patrol also included representatives from some of the 17 local businesses and individuals that had a grant named in their honor based on their level of support of the organization and its 14th Annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff. Although the event scheduled for March 27 had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most sponsors maintained their committed financial support of the organization and its programs.
Letters of intent and full applications are screened and scored by a committee comprised of members of the foundation’s board of directors and community volunteers. Applications are scored on various categories including rationale, goals, plan of operation, communication and long-term implications.
Below is a list of the 31 grants, including the grant writer’s name(s) and campus, title of the project, amount funded and named sponsor/honoree, if applicable.
Sherry Bagby
Mountainview Elementary
“Practice Makes Perfect: Books for All”
$4,190
Named in honor of: Sally and Johnny Bledsoe
Sherry Bagby
Mountainview Elementary
“Teaching the Teacher”
$850
Jessica Bancale
Crestview Elementary
“You CAN Touch This”
$3,708
Named in honor of: H&B Packing
Will Burney
Waco High
“Lights! Camera! Student!”
$2,720
Leslie Cannon
ATLAS Academy
“Computing Across the Curriculum”
$3,000
Alison Davis
Lake Air Montessori Magnet
“Play is the Work of the Child”
$5,276
Named in honor of: Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Alison Davis
Lake Air Montessori Magnet
“To Plant a Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow”
$2,079
Shawn Dewett
Waco High
“Summer Reading and Directed Student Choice”
$1,600
Renee Ebeling
University High
“Out of the Classroom Into the Art”
$3,300
Named in honor of: JRBT
Amanda Flentge
Hillcrest Professional Development School
“Design Thinking & 3D Printing”
$5,000
Named in honor of: Keith and Susan Kincannon
Tori Garcia and Cristina De La Pena
Cedar Ridge Elementary
“Sea It to Believe It!”
$3,000
Hope Gereghty
Waco High
“3D Art Expansion”
$8,500
Named in honor of: Cargill
Carolyn Green and Nikitha Hartfield
West Avenue Elementary
“We’re Outta Here: The Outdoor School”
$8,500
Named in honor of: H-E-B
Carolyn Green and Nikitha Hartfield
West Avenue Elementary
“Eagles CSI: Collaborative Student Interaction”
$5,700
Named in honor of: Italian Granite
Jefferson Gunn
University High
“Backyard Brains Discovers the Body’s Electricity”
$8,500
Named in honor of: Ascension Providence
Laurie Beth Harris and Lisa Hughes
Tennyson Middle
“Culture Shock to Cozy”
$2,750
Lindsey Helton
Alta Vista Elementary
“World Changers Challenge”
$5,250
Named in honor of: Central National Bank
Peter Holmstrom
Alta Vista Elementary
“Give Me a Clue!”
$3,000
Kimberly Huffman and Kendall Wilson
Cedar Ridge Elementary
“Experimenting with Math!”
$1,321
Star Islas and Angela Low
Cedar Ridge Elementary
“Future Scientists: Go Into the Process”
$3,800
Gwen James
Alta Vista Elementary
“Class Curriculum Supplies”
$2,500
Erin Lange
Cedar Ridge Elementary
“Oh, the Places We’ll Go”
$5,000
Named in honor of: GoldStar Transit
Matthew McMahon
Crestview Elementary
“Motown, in Touch with Tomorrow”
$8,500
Named in honor of: Lowe’s of Waco
Erica Muller and Jennifer Findley
Tennyson Middle
“Quiz Bowl Startup”
$3,000
Ruzica Norwood
Lake Air Montessori Magnet
“SFX Makeup: Making Hollywood Happen”
$3,000
Megan Perez and Alison Davis
Lake Air Montessori Magnet
“We Are the World”
$5,900
Named in honor of: Waco Motorsports
Rosa Pryor and Irene Barrantes
Kendrick Elementary
“Learning with Imagination”
$3,687
Named in honor of: Stifel
Lauren Reasor, Myriam Roberson, Yolanda Anzures and Frencis Mendoza-Villeda
Cedar Ridge Elementary
“Light Years in Learning”
$3,600
Named in honor of: Concho Supply, Inc. (PDW)
Jo Spark
Alta Vista Elementary
“I Used to Think… Now I Think… – Mirrors, Windows and Sliding Glass Doors”
$3,950
Named in honor of: Educators Credit Union
Nikki Stokes
Lake Air Montessori Magnet
“Clay-Mazing Creations”
$692
Bethany Wharton
Lake Air Montessori Magnet
“Our First Musical Debut! Starring You!”
$3,500
Named in honor of: Sturdisteel
Source: Waco Independent School District