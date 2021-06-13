Waco ISD expanding its free summer meals program with more locations

WACO, Texas – Seeking to provide as many nutritious and delicious free meals to children in the community as possible, Waco ISD will once again be sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides free breakfasts and lunches to children 1-18 years old.

This summer’s program will feature more locations including all summer school campuses and nine community sites as well as the addition of two mobile food trucks.

Waco ISD’s sites will be open from June 14 through August 18, with the exception of Monday, July 5, when sites will be closed in observance of Independence Day. Students will be able to eat meals at all school and community sites between Monday-Friday, and meals for Saturday and Sunday will be distributed on Fridays. There will also be a curbside service at Dean Highland Elementary School every Thursday at 5–6 pm where meals will be given out for the entire week (seven breakfasts and seven lunches).

Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.