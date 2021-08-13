Waco ISD gearing up for Family Fest

WACO, Texas- School supplies, health screenings and meeting school officials are just a few things families can expect at Waco ISD’s ninth family fest tomorrow.

Waco school officials spent the morning preparing for the ninth annual family fest, which is being held exclusively for Waco ISD students at two locations; Waco High School and University High School.

COVID-19 kept the event from happening last year, but it’s back and better than ever-mask are strongly encouraged.

Crestview Elementary Principle Samantha Craytor is looking forward to the event.

“[I] just want to really connect with our families,” Craytor said. “Answer any questions and of course ease any anxiety in returning back to school, and just ensure safety. We’re going to use all of the Covid safety protocols as we enter back to school.

The goal of the event is to prepare the community for a new school year while providing resources, and boosting parent involvement.

Parents who have not registered their children will have the opportunity at the event.

Waco ISD Executive Director of Communications Joshua Wucher says it will be a fun event for the community.

“For all registered students when they visit their campus table, they’ll get to meet their campus principal and other administrators,” Wucher said. “They’ll be handed a voucher, which they can then use to receive a free backpack full of school supplies.”

Wucher says they will be giving over 2,000 backpacks away that were donated by Superior Health Plan.

In addition, to school supplies each student will receive an age appropriate book ranging from a variety of genres, representing the diverse population of the student body.

“There’s opportunities for immunizations that are required. There are also opportunities to receive a COVID vaccination for eligible 12 to 17 year-olds, as well as adults,” Wucher said.

The Lions Club will be offering Vision and Hearing screening, and Waco Family Medicine will offer dental screenings.

“We’re also going to have transportation, there is a bus schedule,” Wucher said. “For families that want to park at either the elementary or middle school there is running buses that will take them both to Waco High school and University High School.”

There will be a band pep rally with cheerleaders, and food trucks.

School campuses are split between Trojan Feeder and Lion Feeder. To learn which location your child should attend visit the Family Fest website.

“We just want to invite you to come visit, and we’ve missed all of you in person,” Craytor said. It’s been a great summer, but we’re ready to come back and start school.”