WACO, Texas – It is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and the Waco Independent School District is starting off with a bang by posting a couple of videos thanking their teachers.

Teachers have always been up for any challenge – proving that especially as they turn into videographers and virtual story tellers.

Throughout this week, Waco ISD will be sharing videos of these dedicated individuals. And if you want to give a teacher a shoutout, send your videos to news@kwkt.com!