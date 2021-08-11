Waco ISD holding 9th Annual Waco Family Fest on Saturday

Waco ISD is hosting the 9th Annual Family Fun Fest on Saturday, August 14th.

With Waco ISD returning completely in person this year, students and parents have the opportunity to register for the upcoming school year.

A voucher for a free backpack filled with school supplies will be given to students who registered before or during the family fest.

Students can also get health screenings and immunizations.

Waco High School and University High School are both hosting the event.

For more information about the event, click here.