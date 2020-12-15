Waco ISD hosting holiday parade for Parents as Teachers families

WACO, Texas – Waco Independent School District staff will be leading a holiday parade Wednesday morning for families participating in the district’s Parents as Teachers program.

Early childhood department staff, the Waco ISD Police Department and Santa Claus will parade to dozens of homes to deliver activity bags, books and other holiday goodies to families. Cars will be decorated with festive banners, streamers and balloons.

The Parents as Teachers program is a parent education and family support service for parents throughout pregnancy until their child enrolls in preschool at four years of age. Parents as Teachers help parents understand child development and connects them to the resources needed to make the best choices for families. For more information, you can visit their website here.