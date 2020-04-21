LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Waco ISD hosting Virtual Job Fair for 2020-2021 school year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District will be conducting an online job fair for those interested in becoming teachers.

Candidates can meet and chat with principals, and potentially receive a job offer.

The job fair will be held online from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on April 22nd. Applicants can register prior to the event by going to http://www.wacoisd.org/jobfair. Additional instructions will be sent once an applicant has registered.

Candidates with an application on file with Waco ISD who attend the job fair may be selected for a private interview. All positions are posted as they become available, and a complete list of openings can be found at http://www.wacoisd.org/apply.

Source: Waco Independent School District

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44