Waco ISD hosting Virtual Job Fair for 2020-2021 school year

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District will be conducting an online job fair for those interested in becoming teachers.

Candidates can meet and chat with principals, and potentially receive a job offer.

The job fair will be held online from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on April 22nd. Applicants can register prior to the event by going to http://www.wacoisd.org/jobfair. Additional instructions will be sent once an applicant has registered.

Candidates with an application on file with Waco ISD who attend the job fair may be selected for a private interview. All positions are posted as they become available, and a complete list of openings can be found at http://www.wacoisd.org/apply.

Source: Waco Independent School District