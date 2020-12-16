Waco ISD hosts holiday parade for Parents as Teachers families

WACO, Texas – More than 60 Waco families got a special visit on Wednesday from Santa Claus and some of his helpers!

All the families are taking part in the Waco Independent School District’s Parents as Teachers program. They received activity bags, books and other holiday goodies from program coordinators and members of the Early Childhood Department staff. Waco ISD Police provided the escort for the cars in the parade.

The Parents as Teachers program is free to parents throughout pregnancy until their child enrolls in preschool. It is meant to help parents understand child development and connect them to family resources.