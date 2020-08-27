Waco ISD hosts Virtual Fall Kickoff

WACO, Texas – Waco Independent School District classes won’t start for another two weeks, but the district hosted its virtual kickoff on Thursday.

The two-hour virtual convocation featured recorded messages from teachers and school board administrators explaining how the pandemic has affected them. Many spoke in depth about family members who were diagnosed with COVID-19, and also fears of the virus. Others focused on goals for the upcoming school year.

“So here we are in the midst of a global pandemic, and a little over one week of the start of school. Called to serve nearly 15,000 students in our community,” says Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon.

Although families will have the option for either in person or virtual learning, Dr. Kincannon says she expects at least 7,000 students to choose in-person classes.

As of now, she said Waco ISD’s plan for hybrid learning is not expected to change between now and the start date.