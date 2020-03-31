WACO ISD middle school principal dies from COVID-19

WACO, Texas- Waco ISD reports the passing of G.W. Carver Middle School principal, Phillip Perry.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon notified all district families and employees that Perry passed away earlier today from complications of COVID-19:

Good afternoon, this is Dr. Susan Kincannon, Superintendent of Schools for Waco ISD. I wanted to call our families with some sad news to report that GW Carver principal Philip Perry has passed away today with complications from the COVID-19 virus. We’re very saddened by this news and want to express our love, and let the family know that we will be thinking and praying about them in the days to come. I want our students and families to know that we will be providing counseling support as needed. From our staff and our student support team, and we’ll be sending out some information regarding those services. As soon as we can. Thank you very much.” Dr. Susan Kincannon

On March 30th, Waco ISD notified the district that Principal Perry tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they will give more information on counseling support they will be providing to staff and student support teams.