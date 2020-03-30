Waco ISD middle school principal tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas- A Waco ISD employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, Phillip Perry, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At times the week after spring break, Mr. Perry was on campus and at the administration building.

He was also present when at-home learning kits were distributed to G.W. Carver families last Monday.

If you believe you have been in close contact, which the CDC defines as approximately 6 feet for a prolonged period of time, with Mr. Perry since March 20, you should notify your healthcare provider, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 (including a fever over 100.4, cough, and difficulty breathing), and self-isolate for 14 days from when you were last in close contact with him.

You may want to take your temperature twice a day to monitor for a fever.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be in contact with anyone who has been in close, prolonged contact with Mr. Perry.

Mr. Perry has been the principal of G.W. Carver Middle School since May 2019. He previously served as assistant principal there from 2013 to 2015 and then began work as principal of Fred Edwards Academy in Temple ISD in 2015.

The health district has a COVID-19 public information line at 254-750-1890, and you can also contact them for concerns related to exposure and symptoms.