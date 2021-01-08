Waco ISD mourns passing of longtime educator

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District has lost a significant member of its family with the recent passing of Lester McDowell.

McDowell joined Waco ISD as a teacher at Brook Avenue Elementary School in 1976 and continued as a teacher for 13 years, including time at G.L. Wiley and G.W. Carver middle schools. He went on to serve as an assistant principal and principal at G.W. Carver, then as principal at Lake Waco Elementary School, Provident Heights Elementary School and G.L. Wiley Middle School, where he led the campus from 1999 until his retirement in 2003 after 28 years with Waco ISD.

Although retired from education and continuing his work as the owner of McDowell Funeral Home, McDowell became one of the district’s “go-to” temporary or interim administrators when needed at a campus – proudly serving eight campuses from 2014 to 2020.

Most recently, McDowell stepped in as an AP at Alta Vista Elementary School for the first three months of 2020. Alta Vista Principal Lindsey Helton remembers McDowell as, “Always full of joy. He developed strong relationships with our students and staff and supported the school with a positive attitude and lots of energy.”

Waco ISD extends its thoughts and prayers to McDowell’s friends and family as they mourn. The district says McDowell left a legacy and made a profound impact on countless students and staff with his sense of humor, kindness, dedication, supportive leadership and caring service to his campuses and community.

Source: Waco Independent School District