The Waco ISD Police Department is investigating a threat made against Waco High School on social media Wednesday night.

The school district says investigators found the threat to not be credible, and an email was sent to parents about the incident. No schools were placed on lockdown or a ‘secure hold.’

Waco ISD PD is looking into who made the threat and whether criminal charges should be filed against the person.

Criminal charges for making a threat concerning a school can result in a sentence of anywhere from 180 days to ten years in prison.