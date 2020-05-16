Waco ISD program holds drive thru graduation ceremony

WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy (WAHCA) held a pinning ceremony for their students in the school’s parking lot as a drive-thru on Friday.

WAHCA is a program for high school juniors and seniors in the Waco area looking to pursue a career in healthcare, learning from healthcare professionals.

The date for the ceremony was always supposed to be May 15, but the school planned to hold it at the Extraco Events Center. WAHCA’s dean Kandace Beckham knew they would have to get creative to keep the ceremony alive.

“When we figured out we weren’t gonna be able to host the indoor event, we all just got together and started throwing out ideas,” Beckham said. “We just kinda came up with this and thought that it would be a really exciting thing for the students to be able to come to the campus as well, since they haven’t been here since before Spring Break.”

Since WAHCA’s campus has been closed for two months, their signature hands-on learning has been thrust online. Still, they say their students worked hard, and this is their reward.

“I think that it will just show them that all of their hard work this year, and especially for our seniors, this is their second year on the campus, that it wasn’t for nothing,” Beckham said. “Their hard work is still recognized. They’re still appreciated by their teachers and the rest of the staff here at GWAHCA, and that we’re super proud of them.”

While it did not have the pomp and circumstance of dressing up and walking the stage at an events center, the students were just as ecstatic partying in the parking lot.

“I think the students will be really excited to come through here and still get that recognition and feel like we’re proud of them,” Beckham said.

Beckham expected over 250 students from the school to come through the line and receive their certificates and pins.