Waco ISD pushes in-person start date back to September

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan County officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the rapidly growing number of Coronavirus cases.

One of the ways the county is planning on flattening the curve is by issuing a later in-person start date for Waco and McLennan county schools.

Dr. Farley Verner issued this order Tuesday, stating that in-person school activities couldn’t start until after September 7th.

Officials believe an earlier start date could spread COVID-19 even further throughout the community.

When asked if the start date could be pushed back even more, Dr. Verner said it’s a possibility, but hopefully, the efforts already put into place to flatten the curve will prevent this from happening.

“The prediction would be that with the effect of efforts ongoing that we will see a decline in activity over the next six to eight weeks, and this will keep us below the level of concern,” said Dr. Farley Verner, the County’s Health Authority.

The new start date only affects in-person classes and activities, and does not affect virtual classes.