Waco ISD receives $17,000 federal grant for school safety training

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District will use a $17,000 federal grant to increase school safety through trainings for campus behavior professionals and administrators.

The Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Mental Health grant provides trainings and strategies for implementing peer mediation programs.

The STOP grant also provides the opportunity for Waco ISD to partner with Education Service Center Region 12 and local community organizations to help facilitate implementation. Staff will participate in sessions on conflict resolution and mediation, as well as receive guidance on developing student peer mediators and establishing peer mentoring programs on secondary campuses.

The grant will build on work completed during the 2019–2020 school year to strengthen school climate. The district completed initial training for all secondary campus personnel in Positive Behavior and Intervention Support (PBIS), which aims at addressing conflicts that could result in physical violence.

Source: Waco Independent School District