Waco ISD School Board authorizes superintendent to pay employees during closures

WACO, Texas – The Waco ISD Board of Trustees has passed a resolution at its emergency meeting Monday night delegating authority to Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon to ensure all district employees are paid during school closures.

Monday’s meeting was the first time four board members could meet in person as a quorum since the District announced last week that all Waco ISD campuses would be closed from March 16 through March 27.

By passing this resolution, the Board took important steps to help the District continue operations amidst a two-week closure.

Action taken by the Board also means Waco ISD students and staff won’t have to make up days the District is closed. The District’s calendar included more instructional time than the minimum mandated by the State. A statement attesting that the District will support student learning while campuses are closed, which the Board approved, allows the District to seek a waiver for the remaining days it is closed.

Source: Waco Independent School District