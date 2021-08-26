Waco ISD schools earn ADL ‘No Place for Hate’ designations

WACO, Texas – Ten Waco Independent School District campuses are being recognized by the Anti-Defamation League for their commitment to creating safe, supportive, tolerant and inclusive learning environments for all students.

The campuses received the ADL’s No Place for Hate® designation for bringing awareness to issues of bullying and bias throughout the 2020–21 school year.

The following campuses took their own approach to implementing and instilling the values of the No Place for Hate program in students and staff members – Alta Vista Elementary, Bell’s Hill Elementary, Crestview Elementary, Hillcrest PDS, Kendrick Elementary, Parkdale Elementary, Provident Heights Elementary, Indian Spring Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and University High School.

At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, these ten campuses started the process of applying and stating their intentions to be a No Place for Hate school. Each campus then formed a coalition of students and staff who developed and implemented at least three school-wide activities during the year. Collective learning and community building activities included participating in World Kindness Day and Stomp Out Bullies/Blue Out Bullies Day, discussing topics of bias and bullying, and exploring the influential power of words, images and media.

Each campus received its own Resolution of Respect banner over the summer, which students will sign at a future school-wide ceremony.

Source: Waco Independent School District