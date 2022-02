WACO, Texas – All Waco Independent School District schools and offices will remain closed on Friday.

The district posted on social media Thursday afternoon that this comes due to the ongoing winter storm and hazardous road conditions within the area. Normal school hours will return on Monday, February 7.

Due to the ongoing winter storm and hazardous road conditions in our area, Waco ISD schools and offices will remain closed on Friday, February 4, 2022. We will resume normal school hours on Monday, February 7. Please stay warm and safe. pic.twitter.com/3X9KB8uCtL — Waco ISD (@WacoISD) February 3, 2022

Source: Waco Independent School District