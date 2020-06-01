Waco ISD starts Summer Food Program

WACO, Texas – Now that kids are officially out of school for the summer break, some students may be facing food insecurity.

The Summer Food Program provides free breakfasts and lunches – meals the students would usually receive at school when it is in session – to children between the ages of one to 18 years old.

In 2019, more than 55,000 breakfasts and over 100,000 lunches were provided for hungry students.

Sites serving these meals will be open from June 1st to August 12th Monday through Friday. Extra meals will be given out on Fridays for the students to take home over the weekend.

Students can also receive a snack and supper each day during the month of June.

The Waco ISD school sites will be serving both meals between 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For those receiving food from a community site, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

For more information on the sites and times, you can click here.