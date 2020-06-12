Waco ISD students honored for keeping Texas history alive

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District had a surprise in store for some of their students on Friday!

The school district hosted a porch celebration for the six finalists of Texas History Day. The finalists participated in an initial Texas Regional History Fair on February 14.

The statewide competition was initially set for April 25 in Austin, but was moved to a virtual competition.

The district says they are proud of all of the finalists for persevering through the unusual circumstances and keeping Texas history alive.

Source: Waco Independent School District