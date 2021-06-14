Waco ISD Summer Feeding Program returns in 2021

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District has brought back its Summer Feeding Program.

This year, the district is expanding meal service with more locations across all summer school campuses, nine community sites and two mobile food trucks. The goal is to provide as many nutritious and delicious free meals to children in the community as possible.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday, and meals for Saturday and Sunday will be distributed on Fridays.

A full schedule of serving times for school, mobile and community sites is available at wacoisd.org/SummerMeals

Source: Waco Independent School District