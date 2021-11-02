Waco ISD superintendent reacts to bond election results

WACO, Texas – Voters authorized the Waco Independent School District Tuesday night to issue $355 million in general obligation bonds.

The funding will be used to replace Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle, Tennyson Middle and Kendrick Elementary with new schools built in the same locations – and to renovate South Waco Elementary.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon shared the following reaction to the bond election results:

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to cast a ballot in this election. The bond funding that voters approved tonight won’t just transform five school buildings. It is also an affirmation that, as a community, we are committed to providing every student in every neighborhood a safe, modern learning environment.

“Since these schools were built, the world that we are preparing our students for has changed. A few months before Waco High opened its doors as Richfield High, President Kennedy set the ambitious goal ‘of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth’ before the end of the decade. Today, down the road in McGregor, SpaceX is testing the rocket engines that could take people to Mars before this decade is out. With tonight’s vote, we will be able to build schools that will prepare students for today’s world and tomorrow’s.

“This is only the start of our work, though. It’s what our incredible educators will do in these buildings each and every day that will make the biggest difference in our students’ lives.”

Source: Waco Independent School District