Waco ISD superintendent speaks on lower state testing scores

WACO, Texas – Schools across Texas are seeing a decrease in state testing scores when compared to scores from 2019. Many are putting the results on problems from the pandemic.

The Texas Education Agency released the average STAAR scores for the 2020 to 2021 school year on Monday. The scores were compared to those of the 2019 school year – and most averages in every category for each grade had at least a five percent decrease.

However, Waco Independent School Distirct Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon is sure they will see a rise in scores for this coming school year as they prepare to return at high speed.

“We have used, reallocated our federal Title 1 funding to add academic intervention teachers at every one of our schools, for pull out instruction, for our students that are the furthest behind,” Dr. Kincannon says. “And then we’ve coupled that with our stimulus funding, our SR Funding, to even add additional support.”

When asked where she’d like to see the state scores at after this coming year, Dr. Kincannon said they hope to help their students to the best of their ability so they can do the best they can on the state exam.