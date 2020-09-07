Waco ISD to continue free student meals program for new school year

WACO, Texas – Waco Independent School District students, whether learning in-person or remotely, will be able to receive free breakfasts and lunches for the 2020–2021 school year.

Since being designated a Community Eligibility Provision district in 2018, Waco ISD has qualified to provide breakfast and lunch to all enrolled Waco ISD students at no charge, and without the need for families to complete any forms.

Whether students are attending school in person or remotely, Waco ISD’s child nutrition services team is prepared to safely provide nutritious and delicious breakfasts and lunches. The team is committed to the highest level of sanitation, food and physical safety, and service.

On-site breakfast and lunch will be available at all campuses, with cold and hot offerings. Families with students learning remotely will be able to pick up meals twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

On Tuesdays, students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches. On Thursdays, students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches. Students can pick up their own meals, or adults can pick up meals on behalf of students as long as the adult has a student ID or meal barcode for each student.

Detailed plans for curbside meal distribution for remote students, as well as safety procedures for in-person meal service, are available at wacoisd.org/covid19 under “Meals.”

Source: Waco Independent School District