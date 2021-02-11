Waco ISD to delay start of school by two hours on Friday, February 12th

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District will be delaying the start of school by two hours on Friday, February 12th.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon recorded the following call for all district families and employees Thursday evening:

“As we continue to monitor the winter weather in our area, it appears that wet and slushy areas on our roads will freeze overnight creating hazardous travel conditions early tomorrow morning – especially on bridges and overpasses. For that reason, Waco ISD will again be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday, February 12th. As they did this morning, all campuses and offices will open two hours later than normal, and pick-up times for all bus routes will be delayed two hours.”

Source: Waco Independent School District